Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Down 62.5% in August

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the July 29th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.0 days.
Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $164.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.49. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $171.80.
MGDDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Buy”.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.
