Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the July 29th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Journey Energy from C$1.90 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRNGF opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08. Journey Energy has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

