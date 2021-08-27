DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the July 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $123.96 on Friday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $126.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSDVY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.55 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.28.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

