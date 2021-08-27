PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the July 29th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 7,000 shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $86,030.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,799.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn bought 500,000 shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,089,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,330,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 522,000 shares of company stock worth $6,556,180.

Get PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRGX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NRGX opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.