The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $412.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

