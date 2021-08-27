iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

