-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.27). ObsEva posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01.

OBSV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ObsEva by 448.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ObsEva by 67.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 597,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 241,684 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in ObsEva by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ObsEva by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,909,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

