Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML) Director William J. Fisher Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML) Director William J. Fisher acquired 15,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$11,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 324,734 shares in the company, valued at C$250,045.18.

On Monday, July 12th, William J. Fisher purchased 20,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,800.00.

Shares of TML opened at C$0.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$101.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71. Treasury Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.83.

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases that cover approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

