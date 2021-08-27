Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Director Sells $19,065.00 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $19,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after buying an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,019,000 after buying an additional 1,822,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after buying an additional 1,779,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,782,000 after buying an additional 1,582,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,960,000 after buying an additional 1,371,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
