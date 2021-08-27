Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,397 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.8% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.