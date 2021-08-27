Zacks: Analysts Expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Danimer Scientific.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

DNMR opened at $18.71 on Friday. Danimer Scientific has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.51 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth about $2,100,000. Palmer Knight Co bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.