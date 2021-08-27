Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys New Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,076,000 after acquiring an additional 175,126 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,198,000 after acquiring an additional 167,096 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Graco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,150,000 after acquiring an additional 78,715 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.22 and a 12-month high of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

