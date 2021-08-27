Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Sold by Axel Capital Management LLC

Axel Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,870 shares during the quarter. Lithium Americas comprises 3.4% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.03.

LAC stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

