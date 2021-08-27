Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases 2,325 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.1% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $192.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

