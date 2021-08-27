Hotaling Investment Management LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,884,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,924,000 after acquiring an additional 153,982 shares during the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $204.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

