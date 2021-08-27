Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $758,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.