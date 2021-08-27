$0.81 EPS Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. PRA Group reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%.

PRAA opened at $40.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.39. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group during the second quarter worth $1,262,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group during the second quarter worth $231,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PRA Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in PRA Group by 94,976.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PRA Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

