The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,983 shares of company stock worth $256,762 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,263,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,005,000 after acquiring an additional 64,647 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after acquiring an additional 100,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after acquiring an additional 420,751 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.