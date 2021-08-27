WiseTech Global Limited (WTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from WiseTech Global’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Get WiseTech Global alerts:

In other news, insider Richard White sold 216,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$29.86 ($21.33), for a total transaction of A$6,450,327.34 ($4,607,376.67). Insiders have sold 812,083 shares of company stock worth $24,509,896 in the last three months.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.