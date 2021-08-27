BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.482-$2.605 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$19.55 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.45.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

