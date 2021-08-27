Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Shares of FRO opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Frontline stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Frontline worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

