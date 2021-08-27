Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $382.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $379.00 to $382.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.05.
Shares of BURL stock opened at $318.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $189.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58.
In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
