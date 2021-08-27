Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $382.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $379.00 to $382.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.05.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $318.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $189.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

