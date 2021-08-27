LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.57 EPS

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $2.57, Fidelity Earnings reports.

LAIX opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29. LAIX has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAIX stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of LAIX at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

