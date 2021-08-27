Hotaling Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,082 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 273.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $267.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.47. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $215.08 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

