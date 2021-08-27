High Note Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

High Note Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $510.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $498.52.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock worth $41,390,259. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

