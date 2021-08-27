High Note Wealth LLC Sells 431 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

High Note Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGIT stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.