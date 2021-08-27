PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. PPG Industries accounts for about 1.6% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

PPG stock opened at $161.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

