Gateway Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,389 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $259,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $84.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. Citigroup raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

