Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $167,000 Position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $315,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $105,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $17,287,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $54,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $8.36 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

