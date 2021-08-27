Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of The Marcus Call Options (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 943 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,094% compared to the typical daily volume of 79 call options.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $485.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.46.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Marcus will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the second quarter worth $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 99,028.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in The Marcus during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

