DFI.Money Price Hits $4,091.45 on Major Exchanges (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a market cap of $157.91 million and approximately $36.64 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $4,091.45 or 0.08608668 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00053095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.85 or 0.00759257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00099633 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

YFII is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YFIIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.