Short Interest in Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Expands By 7,600.0%

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 7,600.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of NWPHF opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.57.
About Newron Pharmaceuticals
