Short Interest in Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Expands By 7,600.0%

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 7,600.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of NWPHF opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Newron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Newron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.