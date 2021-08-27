Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 321,600 shares, a growth of 321,500.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MWWC opened at $0.00 on Friday. Marketing Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

Marketing Worldwide Company Profile

Marketing Worldwide Corp. is an automotive company. It is engaged in the design, manufacturing, painting and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive after market industry and provides design services for automobile manufacturers. The firm’s products include blow molded spoilers, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, door panels, extruded body side moldings, and interior dash components.

