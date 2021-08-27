Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 321,600 shares, a growth of 321,500.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MWWC opened at $0.00 on Friday. Marketing Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
Marketing Worldwide Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.