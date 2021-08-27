Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $217,000 Stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRZN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of HRZN opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.25. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 101.69%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.