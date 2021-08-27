Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,617,472.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,594 shares of company stock valued at $406,941 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

