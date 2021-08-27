HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock Holdings Raised by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

NYSE HEI opened at $126.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.23. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $99.55 and a 52 week high of $148.95. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.