Shoe Carnival Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 566 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 536% compared to the typical volume of 89 call options.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 13,766.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $42.83.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCVL. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

