F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen Sells 479 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $97,275.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 482 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.34, for a total transaction of $97,527.88.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $99,252.16.

F5 Networks stock opened at $204.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.90.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in F5 Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $71,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $222,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in F5 Networks by 101.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

