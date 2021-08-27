AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Director Philip A. Garcia Purchases 2,228 Shares of Stock

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Philip A. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,772 shares of AMERISAFE stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28.

Shares of AMSF opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.06. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $68.22.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the second quarter worth $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 79.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

