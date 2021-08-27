Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) SVP Sells $42,490.00 in Stock

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) SVP Sophia Haliotis sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $42,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CARV stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

