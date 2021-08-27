KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $62,100.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) insider Christopher J. Baker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KLXE opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%. The business had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

