Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 82.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 13.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 55.0% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 43,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $481.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $409.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $490.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.