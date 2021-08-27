JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 610 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 74,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 40,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

In related news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $348.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.39.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

