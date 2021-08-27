BCGM Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $299.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.