JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 228,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 309,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 36,465 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

