Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Decreases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,212 shares of company stock worth $47,679,186 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $158.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.69. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $164.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 88.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

