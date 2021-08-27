Harbor Advisory Corp MA Purchases 408 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.5% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after acquiring an additional 784,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,898,000 after acquiring an additional 451,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,555,000 after acquiring an additional 361,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,689.0% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 323,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $552.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $525.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $560.70. The company has a market cap of $217.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

