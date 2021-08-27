Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.9% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $13,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,984,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17,415.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.13.

