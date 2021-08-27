Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 27,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,586,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 52,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $226.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.