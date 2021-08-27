Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,465 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $50.77 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.